The #FWFesties Hit Music City

Follow them for vicarious thrills.

Elyse Inamine
September 14, 2016

Nashville is heating up. And as chefs, industry experts and food lovers descend to Tennesse's capital for this weekend's Music City Food & Wine Festival, no barbecue blow-out or Pappy Hour will be left undocumented by our crew of #FWFesties.

Follow @foodandwine on Twitter and Instagram and keep an eye on #FWFesties to get the whole festival experience through our intrepid insiders. They'll be Tweeting and Instagramming throughtout the weekend, so you won't miss a moment even if you're not in Nashville.

Say hello to your new friends by following them now: 

Tim Love
Twitter: @cheftimlove
Instagram: @cheftimlove

Vivian Howard
Twitter: @chefandthef
Instagram: @chefandthef

Aarón Sánchez
Twitter: @Chef_Aaron
Instagram: @chef_aaronsanchez

Levon Wallace
Twitter: @Levon_Wallace
Instagram: @levon_wallace

Maneet Chauhan
Twitter: @ManeetChauhan
Instagram: @maneetchauhan

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up