The #FWFesties Hit Music City

Nashville is heating up. And as chefs, industry experts and food lovers descend to Tennesse's capital for this weekend's Music City Food & Wine Festival, no barbecue blow-out or Pappy Hour will be left undocumented by our crew of #FWFesties.

Follow @foodandwine on Twitter and Instagram and keep an eye on #FWFesties to get the whole festival experience through our intrepid insiders. They'll be Tweeting and Instagramming throughtout the weekend, so you won't miss a moment even if you're not in Nashville.

Say hello to your new friends by following them now:

Tim Love

Twitter: @cheftimlove

Instagram: @cheftimlove

Vivian Howard

Twitter: @chefandthef

Instagram: @chefandthef

Aarón Sánchez

Twitter: @Chef_Aaron

Instagram: @chef_aaronsanchez

Levon Wallace

Twitter: @Levon_Wallace

Instagram: @levon_wallace

Maneet Chauhan

Twitter: @ManeetChauhan

Instagram: @maneetchauhan