The Best Moments From the Fulton Market Harvest Fest

The Chicago food and craft beer festival founded by Stephanie Izard and Paul Kahan marked a second year in the Windy City over the weekend.

Danica Lo
October 02, 2017

It was a glorious weekend in Chicago at the Fulton Market Harvest Fest, now in its second year, bringing together some of the best restaurants and craft beer purveyors in the region. Curated by Stephanie Izard and Paul Kahan, the festival features tastings from culinary destinations including Girl & the Goat, The Publican, Spiaggia, Quiote, Swift & Sons and Kuma's Korner as well as classes taught by experts from Cold Storage (oyster shucking), The Betty (cocktail making), and Little Goat (pie making).

"We are excited to bring back the festival for its second year," Izard said in a statement. "Not only does it allow us to showcase Chicago's amazing culinary scene, it's a great way to celebrate and collaborate with our chef friends from around the country."

Here, for #fomo sake, were some of the best moments from the weekend. Mark your calendars already for 2018, ok?

The custom pumpkins—as displayed here by co-founder Chef Paul Kahan.

All the foods.

Fabio Viviani catapults some T-shirts into the crowd.

The Champagne.

This beef sandwich from Swift & Sons.

The apple cider donuts.

This Publican Anker cheeseburger.

The corn!

These goat tacos from Girl & the Goat.

Meeting your favorite chefs irl.

Chef Jason Dady makes poké.

The caramel pie.

Chef Jonathon Sawyer's excellent bandanna situation.

The sausage boomerangs.

Chef Jimmy Papadopoulos demos curried cod.

The spicy sausages.

Co-founders Chef Stephanie Izard and Chef Paul Kahan.

