Best Easter Side Dishes

Whether your Easter family tradition features Easter lamb or Easter ham as your main course, you are going to need delicious side dishes to pull of the perfect meal. From healthy sides to classic side dishes, we have an array of recipes that will satisfy the whole family, making them very "hoppy" this Easter season.
VIDEO: How to Cut Carrots Into Even Pieces
F&W Test Kitchen whiz Justin Chapple demos a genius trick for cutting carrots into even pieces.
7 Best Savory Pineapple Dishes
While pineapple is terrific for piña coladas and dessert, the versatile fruit is also great in savory recipes. ...
11 Ways to Use Carrots
One of the great swingers of the vegetable world, carrots work well in dishes both sweet and savory. ...
Tom Colicchio's Bacony-Delicious Cider-Braised Cabbage Wedges
Tom Colicchio shares one of his favorite ways to prepare cabbage: bacony and braised in apple cider. ...
Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Greek Yogurt
Roasted Pineapple and Avocado Salad
Pork-and-Pineapple Fried Rice
Farro with Vinegar-Glazed Sweet Potato and Apples
Glazed Carrots with Cardamom and Ginger
Roasted Cabbage with Warm Walnut-Rosemary Dressing
Braised Carrots with Thyme
Sautéed Collards and Cabbage with Gremolata
