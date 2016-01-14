Holiday Ham Recipes
Best Easter Ham Recipes
Planning your Easter dinner? You've got the sides ready to go, the Easter cakes and cookies ready to bake, and even a few other Easter menu ideas are pulled together. All you need is the final, most important touch: the Easter ham. With choices from spiral ham to baked ham, your Easter Sunday will be tasty all around.
VIDEO: Pork Loin Baked in Sea Salt with Spanish Cured Ham
Pork Loin Baked in Sea Salt with Spanish Cured Ham
(Lomo de Cerdo Asado en Sal con Jamón)
José Andrés (Café Atlántico, Oyamel, Minibar)
Easter Ham & Beyond
For thos who celebrate Easter ham is a table must-have. Disover different ways to make ham and what to serve with it here.
7 Ways to Cook with Supersalty, Crazy-Delicious Country Ham
From over-the-top breakfast sandwiches to supereasy croutons, here are seven awesome ways to use country ham. ...
4 Spring Ham Recipes for Easter
F&W's Kay Chun came up with four fantastic ways to serve ham this Easter, from a stuffed calzone to buttermilk ham f...
8 Ways to Use Leftover Ham
Leftover holiday ham? F&W Test Kitchen star Kay Chun shares her tips for over-the-top leftovers. ...
Crispy Fresh Ham with Rum Sauce
Serrano Ham and Arugula Salad with Pomegranate Salsa
Ham and Chile-Cheddar Calzones
Creole Chicken and Ham Fried Rice
Inside-Out Grilled Ham-and-Cheese Sandwiches
Country Ham and Mango Salad
Ham-and-Cheddar Scallion Biscuit Sandwiches
Huevos Rancheros with Spicy Ham Sofrito
