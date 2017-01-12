Easter Cakes

ChefSteps shares how to make a deliciously spongy, decadent chocolate cake.
F&W's incredible Easter cake ideas include terrific Easter coffee cake with swirls of Nutella, mix-and-match layer cakes and easy strawberry pound cake with fennel compote.
10 Decadent Cakes for Easter
No, they're not bunny cakes, but here are 10 incredible desserts that will sweeten Easter Sunday. ...
7 Best Carrot Desserts for Easter
This vegetable is more than just a tasty side. ...
How to Make the Cutest Easter Bunny Cake Ever
What is Easter without a bunny cake? Here, our step-by-step guide to making the fluffiest, most adorable bunny...
Lemon, Poppy and Chèvre Cheesecakes with Rhubarb
Six-Layer Coconut Cake with Passion Fruit Filling
Cocoa-Carrot Cake with Cocoa Crumble
Yellow Layer Cake with Vanilla Frosting
Hummingbird Cake
Tres Leches Cake with Strawberries
Lemon and Chia Seed Yogurt Cakes
Honey Tea Cake
