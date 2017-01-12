Easter Cakes

F&W's incredible Easter cake ideas include terrific Easter coffee cake with swirls of Nutella, mix-and-match layer cakes and easy strawberry pound cake with fennel compote.
Almond Cake with Lemon and Crème Fraîche Glaze
Coconut Cake
Classic Carrot Cake with Fluffy Cream Cheese Frosting
Strawberry Shortcake
Banana Layer Cake with Mascarpone Frosting
Carrot Sheet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Caramel Layer Cake
How to: Layer Cake

How to Make the Ultimate Chocolate Cake

ChefSteps shares how to make a deliciously spongy, decadent chocolate cake.

Jelly Bean Milk, Meat-Encased Creme Eggs and Other Easter Candy Curiosities

Orange-Scented Buttermilk Cake Loaves

Deep Dark Chocolate Coconut Cake

