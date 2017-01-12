Easter Appetizers

Amazing recipes for Easter appetizers include crispy potato puffs, incredible cheddar-polenta biscuits and potato salad with roasted leek. Plus, great ideas for Easter eggs such as spicy Sriracha-and-wasabi deviled eggs and curried-egg tea sandwiches.
Mini Pea Pancakes with Herbed Yogurt
Roasted Leek and Potato Salad
King Crab and Avocado Shooters
Feta-and-Radish Toasts
Potted Ham with Cabbage and Pickles
Deviled-Egg Spread
Provencal Vegetable Soup
How to Serve Soup as an Hors d'Oeuvre

Use shot glasses to serve soup as a passed hors d'oeuvre or present creamy soup in a demitasse cup as an elegant first course.

Gail Simmons's Best 3-Ingredient Appetizer

Gail Simmons: Author and Host of "Top Chef: Just Desserts"

Crudités with Wasabi Dip

Spinach-and-Green-Pea Empanadas

Hush Puppies with Green Zebra Tomato Jam

