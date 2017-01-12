Gail Simmons: Author and Host of "Top Chef: Just Desserts"
Easter Appetizers
Amazing recipes for Easter appetizers include crispy potato puffs, incredible cheddar-polenta biscuits and potato salad with roasted leek. Plus, great ideas for Easter eggs such as spicy Sriracha-and-wasabi deviled eggs and curried-egg tea sandwiches.
Gail Simmons's Best 3-Ingredient Appetizer
Easter Appetizers Recipes
Easter Menus for Every Palate
Here's what to eat this Sunday—whether you prefer lamb, ham, salmon, or veal. ...
5 Colorful Easter Salad Recipes
This Easter, bring the pastel palette to more than just eggs. ...
7 Egg-Free Recipes for a Vegan Easter Spread
A good Easter meal doesn't need eggs—or meat, or dairy—to be delicious and appropriately springy. Here, seven excell...
Recipes and Ideas for Easter Appetizers
Most Popular
- The Top 5 Fast Food Restaurants for Late Night Dining
- Jimmy Fallon Shared Some Chart-worthy Food Songs About French Fries and Avocados
- Starbucks Opens Its Coffee Farm to the Public for the First Time Ever
- 'Top Chef's' Adrienne Cheatham and Joe Flamm on Making It to the Finale
- The Most Popular Cereal in Every State, According to Google
Delicious Easter Appetizers Recipes
Pecorino Crisps with Rhubarb-Cherry Chutney
Crispy, Creamy Potato Puffs
Pizza with Garlic Cream and Nettles
Crab-and-Avocado Toasts
Smoked-Salmon Deviled Eggs
Artichokes with Smoked-Herb Mayonnaise
Asparagus-and-Ricotta Toasts
Sriracha-and-Wasabi Deviled Eggs
What's happening
More Easy Easter Appetizers
More Easter Finger Foods
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement