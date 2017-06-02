Flan + Custard

Take a trip to Spain or Latin America and you'll soon encounter flan—a silky smooth and immensely satisfying custard dessert. Unfortunately, people shy away from preparing flan at home because it can be intimidating. When cooking custard on the stove, you need to be patient, simmering it slowly to prevent curdling, and stirring it constantly for consistent texture. Also, be sure the caramel doesn't crystallize and that the flan releases from the dish when it’s flipped over. Making custard can be tricky, but Food & Wine's guide has all the tips you need to create a delicious finished product.