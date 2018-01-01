Food & Wine
Tom Colicchio
Won Best New Chef at:
Mondrian, New York City (closed)
Roasted Tomatoes and Garlic
Brandy-Wine Punch
Pickled Cherries
Seared Black Sea Bass in Roasted Tomato Broth
Cucumber-Fennel Salad with Herbed Goat Yogurt
Casarecce with Sausage, Pickled Cherries and Pistachios
Risotto Cakes with Wild Mushrooms and Pancetta
Grilled Whole Fish with Chile and Lime
Red Pepper Jelly
Mini Herb Frittatas with Smoked Salmon
Lemony Chickpea Salad
Balsamic Onion and Garlic Confit Marmalade
Gruyère Toasts with Caramelized Onions and Sherry
Poached Peaches with Baked Ricotta
Corn Relish
Rabbit Ragout with Soppressata and Pappardelle
Roasted Tomato Risotto
Grilled Sea Bass with Marinated Eggplant
Thai-Style Radish and Watermelon Salad
