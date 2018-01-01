Tina Ujlaki

Title: Executive Food Editor

At Food & Wine since: 1985

Born and Raised: New York City

background: My mother's family made Pick salami, the Hungarian classic; my father was a restaurant-obsessed gourmand. My first kitchen job was making drinks and desserts at the legendary Caffè Lena in Saratoga Springs, NY, followed by an awesome two years as a stagiaire (intern or apprentice) at Ecole de Cuisine La Varenne in Paris. When I got back, I worked on The Good Cook book series at Time-Life for two years before coming to Food & Wine.

What I Do at Food & Wine: I'm responsible for making sure all the food we feature is delicious, interesting and doable. That requires a lot of eating, drinking, tasting, scouting and recipe-smithing.

Biggest Thrill: Getting to work with so many incredibly inspiring people throughout the food universe and tasting new things every day.