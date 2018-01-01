Food & Wine
Stay Connected
Tim McKee
Won Best New Chef at:
D'Amico Cucina, Minneapolis
Cinnamon Lace Cookies
Coriander-Crusted Standing Rib Roast
Cranberry-Pear Tartlets with Cranberry Ice Cream
Grilled Rib Eye Brochettes with Charmoula
Grilled-Beef Summer Rolls
Tomato and Goat Cheese Gratin
Grouper Chowder
Kale and Bacon Bread Pudding
Turkish Lettuce Wraps
Winter Vegetable Ragout with Madeira
Tim McKee's Pasta with Rabbit and Fava Beans
Porcini and Black Olive Canapés
Rouille
Salad of Mixed Greens with Mushroom Vinaigrette
Basil Blini with Salmon Caviar
Basil Pesto
