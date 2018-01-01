Tim Goodell

Why Because he has successfully married classical French techniques with first-rate California ingredients.

Born Albuquerque, NM, 1965.

Education California Culinary Academy, San Francisco.

Experience The Ritz-Carlton Dining Room in San Francisco and Pascal's in Newport Beach.

First food memory Chili made by his mother, who grew up in Mexico.

Favorite machine A red Dodge pickup he uses to carry ingredients.

What he'd be if he weren't a chef An architect.

Favorite cookbook Larousse Gastronomique. "Even though it's old, I can always find something new in it."

Hobbies Downhill skiing, driving his 1966 Ford Mustang and hanging out with his one-year-old son and four-year-old daughter.

Favorite restaurant Ruby's Diner in Newport Beach. "My kids can wreck the place and I don't have to worry about it."

Pet peeve Mediocrity. "I love it when people do good things. I can even appreciate it when somebody's really bad. But being down the middle is a big issue for me."

Won Best New Chef at: Aubergine, Newport Beach, CA (closed)