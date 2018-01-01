Suzanne Tracht

Why Because she has ingeniously updated the classic chophouse repertoire without alienating traditional meat-and-potatoes types.

Born Phoenix, AZ, 1963.

Education She is a self-taught chef.

Experience Campanile and Jozu, Los Angeles.

Her favorite dish on jar's menu Braised pork belly. "But it's not the biggest seller" (the pot roast is).

Guilty pleasure A great taco from the El Taurino taco truck in east L.A.

Favorite kitchen tool A whisk. "Mixing ingredients with a whisk helps you connect with what you're cooking."

About her recipe To make her veal chops with tomato and green mango salad, Tracht uses meat from Niman Ranch or Newport. "Both companies offer all-natural veal."

Won Best New Chef at: Jar, Los Angeles