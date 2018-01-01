F&W Digital Food Awards Winner

Profile Cook Republic seems like it's produced by a staff of 10, but Sydney-based Sneh Roy creates all the content herself. Born in Mumbai, Roy often gives her recipes an Indian bent, like a cilantro chutney. She uses her graphic-design experience to illustrate her posts and pairs images with stories, once describing how her little son sings to bread dough to help it rise. "I want my work to draw people in, like a spider drawing the fly into her parlor, but in a nice way," she says.