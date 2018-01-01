F&W Digital Food Awards Winner

Profile Silvana Nardone is one of America's great bakers. The fact that everything she makes is gluten-free is astonishing. The former Brooklyn bakery owner and editor-in-chief of Every Day with Rachael Ray learned that her son Isaiah was gluten- and dairy-intolerant in 2007. She cleared out her pantry and made it her mission to create new versions of his favorite foods, like corn bread and brownies—recipes she shares on her blog and in her book Cooking for Isaiah. She recently cracked the code on sandwich bread: "Normally, my son would come home from school, lift the loaf that was cooling and say, 'Heavy again.' Then, one day, I added every ingredient I'd ever tried. He lifted the loaf and said, 'Hey! It's light!'"