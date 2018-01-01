Food & Wine
Shelly Westerhausen
Creamy Millet Porridge with Candied Sweet Potatoes and Pistachios
Nutmeg-Banana-Carrot Muffins with Chocolate Ganache
Pumpkin Ricotta and Apple Frittata
Savory Pancakes with Roasted Garlic Whip
Spinach-and-Avocado-Stuffed Cornmeal Crêpes with Curry-Lime Cream
Stewed Apples with Chai-Spiced Cashew Cream
Tropical Mini Breakfast Muffins
Vanilla Bean and Espresso Granola
Fresh-Squeezed Heirloom Bloody Mary
Almond-Espresso Smoothie
Almond, Coconut and Pomegranate Scones
Breakfast Salad
Citrus Biscotti with Hibiscus Glaze
Spiced Coconut Lentils with Peppered Eggs
Salted Maple-Dark Chocolate-Raspberry Crisp
