Sheldon Simeon

Restaurant: Migrant (Read a review)

Location: Kihei, HI

Why He's Amazing: Because he's meshing his Hawaiian background with local produce and Asian techniques at this no-frills Filipino gastropub.

Culinary School: Maui Culinary Academy (Kahului, HI)

background: Star Noodle, Aloha Mixed Plate, Old Lahaina Luau (/sites/default/files/ahaina, HI)

Quintessential Dish: Kilawen (Filipino-style goat ceviche)

Island Influences: "My main influence in cooking stems from the Hawaii Regional Chef Team, particularly Alan Wong and Roy Yamaguchi."

Early Ambitions: "In high school, I wanted to be an architect, so I took mechanical drawing through my freshman, sophomore and junior years. But senior year, I started to go surfing, so I was like, 'Do I really want to go to a four-year college?' I went to culinary school and found out I liked it. It became a passion."

Best Known For: Being one of the final three contenders on Top Chef Season 10; he was the first chef from Hawaii to compete in the series.