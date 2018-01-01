Food & Wine
Ruth Van Waerebeek-Gonzalez
Polenta with Mushroom-Roquefort Sauce
Tomato and Sweet Onion Salad
Pork Chops with Green Peppercorn Sauce
Bitter Greens with Cherry Beer Vinaigrette and Blue Cheese Toasts
Smoked Duck Breasts with Raspberry-Port Sauce
Chilean Seafood Soup
Chicken with Ale and Juniper Berries
Creole Chicken and Ham Fried Rice
Vanilla Custard Sauce
Curried Mussel and Butternut Squash Soup
Green Herb Sauce
Flemish Sugar Tart
Andean Quinoa Salad
Fresh Bean and Corn Stew with Paprika Oil
Avocado-Lime Soup with Crab
Grilled Lamb and Red Onion Skewers
Beet and Green Bean Salad
Guava-Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Cilantro-Jalapeño Salsa
Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
