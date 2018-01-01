Food & Wine
Russ Crandall
Pumpkin and Chorizo Soup
Karniyarik
Sambal Terung (Malaysian Roasted Eggplant with Chile Sauce)
Mas Riha
Sayur Bening Bayam (Indonesian Spinach, Carrot and Tomato Soup)
Mexican Tripe Soup
Bacalhau à Gomes de Sá
Moroccan Goat Curry
Beef à la Mode
Mustard-Maple Chicken Thighs
Beef Bourguignon
Roasted Leg of Lamb
Bourbon- and Cider-Braised Jowl Bacon Steaks
Rouladen
Bubble and Squeak
Sabzi Polo ba Mahi
Caribbean Green Soup
Seven-Spice Roasted Chicken
Cioppino
