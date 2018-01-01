Food & Wine
Rori Spinelli
Pumpkin-Parmesan Toasts with Herb Pesto
Candied Pumpkin
Coconut Curried Shrimp
Green Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
Oven-Roasted Pumpkin
Caramelized Pumpkin Trifle
Citrus Custard Tarts with Caramelized Figs
Sautéed Fall Greens with Caraway
Sour Cherry Scones and Ginger-Marmalade Cream
Saffron Rice
Three-Citrus Custard with Fresh Figs
Roasted Pork Loin with Sherry and Sautéed Red Onions
Roasted Vegetable Soup
Sherry-Glazed Pork Chops with Fried Sweet Onion Rings
Pumpkin Bread
