Restaurant: Liholiho Yacht Club

Location: San Francisco

The motto at Ravi Kapur's sensational Hawaii–meets–San Francisco restaurant is "Get Jag," an island term for "have a good time." It's hashtagged all over Liholiho's Instagram feed and encapsulates the exuberant spirit of Kapur's cooking. So does his quintessential dish: tuna poke with spicy mayo, sesame oil and crispy battered-and-fried nori crackers.