F&W Digital Food Awards Winner

Website Feed Me Phoebe

Profile Phoebe Lapine is an amazing self-taught cook who creates healthy takes on comfort food in her tiny Manhattan apartment. For a quesadilla, she sandwiches a small amount of cheddar cheese with melted leeks and grated carrots; for tacos, she blends avocado with nonfat Greek yogurt to make a healthier version of crema. "My philosophy is to eat a lot of good with a little bad," she says. A private chef and culinary instructor, she always teaches her students how to dice an onion properly. "The better they do it, the less they'll cry," she says. "I save people from a lot of tears."