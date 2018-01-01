Paul Berglund

Restaurant: The Bachelor Farmer (Read a review)

Location: Minneapolis

Why He's Amazing: Because he's redefining Nordic cooking in Minnesota with his sophisticated and modern treatment of its humble ingredients.

Culinary School: Self-taught

background: Oliveto (/sites/default/files/akland, CA), Rustica Bakery (Minneapolis), Heartland Restaurant (St. Paul)

Quintessential Dish: Poached eggs, braised celery root, savoy spinach and porcini whey

Heritage: He was raised in St. Louis. "My father's side is 100 percent Swedish."

Former Career: Officer in the US Navy

On the Bachelor Farmer: "Our food is, first and foremost, representative of where we are, which is Minneapolis, the upper Midwest, but there's a strong Nordic heritage here. [The food is] inspired by Nordic cooking but not necessarily attached to any hard and fast traditions."

What He'd Be If He Wasn't a Chef: A park ranger