F&W Digital Food Awards Winner

Website La Buena Vida

Profile Nicole Franzen is a Brooklyn-based photographer and blogger. On her blog, La Buena Vida, Franzen translates her 12 years of professional cooking experience into green-market–inspired recipes like fresh pea risotto and rhubarb galette. She loves Shake Shack's Shack-Cago Dogs, carnitas tacos and anything BBQ.