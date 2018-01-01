Food & Wine
Matthew Kenney
Won Best New Chef at:
Matthew's, New York City (closed)
Fresh Mint Chutney
Lemon Tabbouleh with Red Pepper
Tunisian Couscous Salad
Walnut Cookie Sticks
Bulgur with Fava Beans
Cornish Hens with Pomegranate and Lemon
Couscous Salad with Dried Fruit and Olives
Grilled Shrimp with Tomato Jam
Hazelnut Sauce
Tomato Jam
Yogurt-Cucumber Sauce
Honey-Orange Ice
Moroccan Spice-Rubbed Leg of Lamb
Moroccan-spiced Crab Cakes
Pan-Roasted Chicken with Spiced Honey
Cilantro-Orange Dressing
