F&W Digital Food Awards Winner

Website Matt Bites

Profile Former Whole Foods art director Matt Armendariz has become a mentor to other bloggers: His book, Focus on Food Photography for Bloggers, is a bible for people who want to learn how to light, style and shoot without professional equipment. Although he has become a sought-after speaker and photographer, Armendariz still updates Matt Bites with exuberant posts. His easy, West Coast–influenced recipes, like a salad with orange and deep-purple carrots and magenta brussels sprouts, reveal his preferred color palette: "Jewel tones!"