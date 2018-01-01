Mark Fuller

Why he won Because after cooking for years with one of the Northwest’s best chefs, he now prepares amazing dishes that are thoroughly his own.

Born 1970 Raised Seattle

Education The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY.

Experience Lucy’s Table, Portland, OR; Dahlia Lounge, Seattle.

Humbling moment “At Dahlia, I once served underbraised brisket to 50 Jewish people at a cookbook dinner. My boss, Tom [Douglas], made me go out to the dining room to take the blame. Luckily, everyone was in a good mood. They just lectured me on how to cook brisket.”

Favorite YouTube video Chinese hand-pulled-noodle demos. “You have to work the gluten in the dough; eventually you make a rope and pull it as you open up your arms. It’s shockingly hard.”

Favorite value dish “On Monday nights, we’ve started doing spaghetti and meatballs. It’s so popular we haven’t been able to change it; it’s cultish.”

Guilty pleasure Processed American cheese. “I can’t help it, I was raised on it.”