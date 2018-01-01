Food & Wine
Ludovic Lefebvre
Lobster with Udon Noodles, Bok Choy and Citrus
Garlic Aioli
Duck à l’Orange
Caramel Soufflés with Citrus Whipped Cream
Summertime Gazpacho
Crepes Suzette
Jardinière de Légumes and Grilled Lamb Chops
Rotisserie Pineapple with Spicy Banana Caramel Sauce
Ludo Lefebvre's Chocolate Mousse
Hamachi Vietnamese Salad
Moules à la Crème
Duck Fat–Fried Chicken with Piquillos Ketchup
Pilaf Rice and Sole Meunière
King Crab Rolls with Spicy Mayonnaise
Ratatouille and Poached Egg
Lamb Kebab and Bean Stew
Steak Tartare and Boston Lettuce Salad
Vadouvan Spice
Tarte Tatin with Vanilla Ice Cream
