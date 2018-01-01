Food & Wine
Lidia Bastianich
Chocolate-Bread Parfaits
Creamy Pear, Mascarpone and Pecorino Farfalle
Spinach and Ricotta Pappardelle
Crispy Tuna with Tuna-Caper Sauce
Sacher Torte
Sautéed Chicken with Olives, Capers and Roasted Lemons
Lidia Bastianich's Favorite Family Meals
Arugula Salad with Ricotta Salata
Rosemary Lamb Chops
Apricot-Filled Dessert Gnocchi with Cinnamon-Sugar Crumbs
Celery and Mushroom Salad with Shaved Parmigiano
Chicken Saltimbocca
