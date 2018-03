Title: Deputy Digital Editor

At Food & Wine since: 2007

Born and Raised: Claremont, CA. It's near L.A.

Favorite Cheese: Persillé de Malzieu, a French blue that's almost alarmingly spicy. Second favorite: any cheese, melted.

Earliest Wine Memory: Watered-down Manischewitz at Passover. It tasted great to my seven-year-old palate, and for many years I assumed it was representative of all red wine.