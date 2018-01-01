Food & Wine
Laura Rege
Peaches and Cream Ice Cream Cake
Pull-Apart Rolls
Watermelon Slabs with Jicama
Warm Sausage and Lentil Salad
Crispy Potato Tarte Flambée
Roasted Mushroom and Vermouth Risotto
Persimmon-and-Endive Salad with Honey Vinegar and Avocado Oil Vinaigrette
Spicy Kimchi Tofu Stew
Chorizo-and-Fig Salad
Pork Braised in Milk
Fried Zucchini Chips
Fish Sauce– Caramel Chicken
Hot-and-Sour Meatball Soup
Cauliflower Curry
Pork Loin Stuffed with Apples and Pumpkin Seeds
Roasted Broccoli with Brown Butter Fish Sauce
Vinegar-Glazed Butternut Squash Pasta Salad
Pickled Pepper Macaroni and Cheese
Vinegar-Marinated Beef Yakitori
