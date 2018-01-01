F&W Digital Food Awards Winner

Website Sunday Suppers

Profile Food stylist and photographer Karen Mordechai's blog revolves around the brilliant series of classes and dinners she co-hosts in a Brooklyn waterfront studio. Karen invites a cookbook author (like blogger Béa Peltre of La Tartine Gourmande) or chef (like Top Chef alum Camille Becerra) to prepare a meal and share the recipes; she then styles the dinners as she would a photo shoot, choosing table settings that work beautifully with the food. "Sitting at a dining table for hours is one of my favorite pastimes," she says. Her first book, with images and recipes from her favorite Sunday Suppers, is due out in the spring of 2014.