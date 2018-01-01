Food & Wine
Kolaches, Green Juice and Advil: How F&W's Best New Chefs Recover from a Long Night
You Can Make Your Own Zima, So We Did
Lobsters Are the New Puppies
This Week in Food News: Croissantorritos, Marshmallow Shot Glasses and Fruit Loops-Topped Hot Dogs
This Week in Food News: Pizza Croutons, Ginger Ale Milk and the Most Unlikely Restaurant Manager Ever
Cure a Hangover Like an Ancient Egyptian
This Week in Food News: Ketchup Slip ‘N Slides, Milk Vodka and Why You Should Hide Your Bacon from Cats
This Week in Food News: Oak-Aged Vodka, Red Limes and the Best Fashion Accessory for Eating Chips on the Couch
This Week in Food News: Burger Bongs, Belly Button Lint Beer and the Ultimate Edible Pizza Box
France Bans Work Emails After 6 P.M. (Have Any Single French Friends?)
The Week in Food News: Rice Krispies Treats Burgers, Blood Bag Drinks and Secondhand Spirits
This Week in Food News: Cotton Candy Ice Cream Cones, Pink Apples and a Wine-Loving Robot Tongue
The Japanese Love Beaujolais Nouveau So Much They Bathe in It
This Week in Food News: $4,900 Caviar-Coated Wings, Rainbow Skittle Wings and Whipped Cream-Topped Beer
This Week in Food News: Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream Cones, Ramen Baths and the Newest Way to Prove How Much You Really, Really Love Your Cat
This Week in Food News: Scotch Egg Burgers, Cooking with Shower Gel and Giant Underwater Bug Crackers
This Week in Food News: A Juice-Coffee Hybrid, Guinea Pig Haggis and Strawberries That Smell Like Love
Pancake Stacking Robot Will Amaze (and Make You Hungry For Pancakes)
5 Reasons to Bring Back Peach Schnapps
