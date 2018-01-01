Justin Chapple

TITLE: Test Kitchen Senior Editor

AT FOOD & WINE SINCE: 2010

BORN AND RAISED: Stockton, CA

WHAT I DO AT FOOD & WINE: As the Senior Test Kitchen Editor at FOOD & WINE, I test and develop hundreds of recipes a year for the magazine, foodandwine.com and other digital projects, and cookbooks. I also teach wonderfully oddball kitchen hacks—peeling hard-boiled eggs with a spoon, making perfect cake layers using dental floss—as the host of the video series, Mad Genius Tips.

I joined FOOD & WINE in 2010 as an Assistant Event Coordinator, helping produce the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen. Before joining FOOD & WINE, I graduated from the French Culinary Institute and worked under chef Alain Allegretti in New York City.

I appear regularly on NBC’s Today Show and have appeared on The Meredith Vieira Show, FOX 5’s Good Day NY and VH1’s Big Morning Buzz Live, among others.

Follow my cooking adventures on Twitter and Instagram: @justinchapple