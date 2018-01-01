Food & Wine
Joyce Goldstein
Coffee Granita with Lemon Cream
Frozen Lime Soufflé
Linguine with Fresh Tuna, Olives and Capers
Spanish Chopped Summer Salad
Syrian Lentil Soup
Tomato Sauce with Cumin
Golden Tomato Gazpacho
Indonesian Baked Fish
Kefta with Two Sauces
Lamb Köfte with Grilled Poblanos and Yogurt Sauce
Global Cooling
Madras Shrimp Curry
Yogurt Sauce
Sautéed Calf's Liver with Onions, Lemon and Sage
Rice Salad with Paprika Shrimp
Scallop Seviche with Avocado Dressing
Moroccan-Style Lamb Chops
Spaghetti with Pancetta and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Brazilian Chicken Stew
