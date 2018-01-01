Jordan Felix

Best New Mixologist

Where He Won

Multnomah Whiskey Library; Portland, OR

Where was your first real bartending job?

Bartending at Jazz Standard in New York City, just below Blue Smoke in 2004. To be really honest, my first bartending job was when I was 16 at a Mongolian restaurant, Kublai, in Melbourne, Australia.

What’s your favorite guilty pleasure drink?

I actually really love a rum and Coke. It’s one of my favorites. I also don’t mind a Cosmopolitan every once in a while, as well.

What’s your favorite food and cocktail pairing?

I love smoky Scotch and oysters, particularly Bowmore whisky with West Coast oysters.

What’s your favorite bar in the world (besides your own) and why?

I love Mayahuel—I really love that one. It’s a tequila and mescal bar in the East Village, and they just do an amazing job with anything you want with those spirits, and their food is really great as well. And also my alma mater, Clyde Common, in Portland.

What’s a drink everyone should learn how to make?

I honestly believe everyone should know how to make a killer daiquiri. If you don’t know how to make that drink, it’s gonna be pretty hard for you as a bartender to progress. Learning the balance of sour and sweet, and the use of the spirit, is so important.