Johnathan Sundstrom

Why Because his foodwhether the ingredients come from land, sea or airis out of this world.

Born 1967, Los Angeles.

Education New England Culinary Institute, Montpelier, VT.

Experience Dahlia Lounge, Seattle.

First thing cooked Eclairs, with his grandmother in Salt Lake City.

How he got into cooking He was a dishwasher at a teppanyaki restaurant called the 47 Samurai and was promoted until he was "the only white guy there doing teppanyaki."

Favorite cookbook Fou de Saveur by Marc Veyrat.

Why his vegetables are so good He was the chef at a vegetarian restaurant for nine months. "I'm not a vegetarian, but I thought it would be interesting to be restricted."

Ingredient crush Bacon. "I put it anywhere I can get away with it."

Pastimes Aikido, gardening.

Ambition To have a truffle business.

About his recipe Sundstrom says his Chicken with Olives and Preserved Lemon is "a pretty quick dish, the kind of thing I would make at home in the summer." It also reflects his love of Moroccan cuisine.

Won Best New Chef at: Earth & Ocean, Seattle