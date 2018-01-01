Jeremy Fox

Won Best New Chef at Ubuntu, CA.

Why he won Because, in a restaurant attached to a yoga studio, he’s redefining the notion of vegetarian cooking with pristine ingredients from Ubuntu’s own garden.

Born Cleveland; 1976.

Education Johnson & Wales University, Charleston, SC.

Experience Mumbo Jumbo, Atlanta; Rubicon and Charles Nob Hill, San Francisco; Gordon Ramsay, London; Manresa, Los Gatos, CA.

Why he opened a vegetarian restaurant even though he eats meat “I’ve always had an affinity for cooking vegetables—they make sense to me. Also, my wife used to be a vegetarian, and the options were so limited when we went out to eat: They’d send out risotto, then flatbread, then pizza. It was only starch.”

Favorite kitchen tool Mortar and pestle. “With all the immersion circulators and Cryovac machines, it’s nice to work with your hands once in a while.”

Most memorable meal St. John in London. “The chitterlings and dandelions blew me away.”