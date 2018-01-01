Jasmin Sun

Digital Editorial Assistant

Title: Digital Editorial Assistant

Born and raised: I lived in Houston before moving to Austin to study journalism—and eat my weight in barbecue brisket and tacos from food trucks.

Food culture dissonance: I grew up in a Taiwanese household and speak fluent Mandarin, but I can eat kimchi by the truckload and will choose Korean kalbi jim over Chinese red-cooked beef any day of the week. Just don’t tell my grandmother.

My first food obsession: During my sophomore year of college, I tasted what is still, in my opinion, the perfect burger at Mulberry Bar in Austin. Every bite of that lightly charred medium-rare beef patty—covered with melted Gruyère, pancetta and an over-easy egg, and sandwiched in a brioche bun—was amazing. Delicious!