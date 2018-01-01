Food & Wine
Janet Mendel
White Bean and Chorizo Salad with Olives
Aromatic Braised Lamb with Prunes and Pine Nuts
Chicken with Catalan Picada
Cod with Basque Wine Sauce
Lamb Chops Sizzled with Garlic
Littleneck Clam Soup with Butter Beans and Saffron
Seafood Chowder with Sherry and Serrano Ham
Stuffed Fried Sardines
Sweet Spiced Chicken Breasts with Anisette
Almond Soup with Saffron and Apples
Smoky Chard Sauté
Pork with Grilled Vegetable Pisto
Rioja-Style Potatoes with Chorizo
Chickpea and Spinach Stew
Galician Fish Stew
