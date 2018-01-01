Food & Wine
Jacques Torres
Caramel Walnut Soufflé
Cherry-Nut Mudslides
Chocolate Balloon Centerpiece
Chocolate Butler
Chocolate Cornflake Clusters
Chocolate-Nut Biscotti
Dark Chocolate Bark with Roasted Almonds and Seeds
Franciscos Banana Walnut Tart
Ginger-Marinated Chicken with Onions and Peppers
Mendiants
Tips for Tempering Chocolate
Painting with Chocolate
The Butler's Berries
Sugar-Crusted Chocolate Cookies
Tempering Chocolate
Ice Cream in Crispy Chocolate-Coconut Cones
Chocolate Corn Flakes
Coconut Rocher
Peanut Butter Cups
