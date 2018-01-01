Food & Wine
Gordon Hamersley
Red-Cooked Beef with Cinnamon
Aioli
Brussels Sprouts with Walnuts, Balsamic Vinegar and Mint
Curried Pumpkin Soup with Spicy Lentil Crisps
Blanquette of Veal, Leeks, and Peas
Bourride of Monkfish and Clams
Duck Leg Stew with Lentils and Green Olives
Lamb Shanks on Polenta with a Parmesan Crust
Lentil Crisps
Spiced Lamb Shanks with Almonds and Dates
Tips for Selecting Stew Meat
Veal Shanks Braised in White Wine
Sunday Night Stews
Winter Vegetable Stew with a Cheddar Crust
A Revolutionary Thanksgiving
Sun-Dried Tomato Compote
Mushroom Broth
Pear and Hazelnut Tart
