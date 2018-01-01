Fábian von Hauske

Restaurant: Contra and Wildar

Location: New York

At Contra on the Lower East Side, Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske create compelling tasting menus that blend their elite European training with a love for casual dining. Stone, who cooked at one of Paris's best modern bistros, prepares the savory dishes; von Hauske oversees the pastries as well as the bread course. With Wildair, the chefs have redefined the wine bar. There, Stone makes deceptively simple dishes like crispy potato tart with uni while von Hauske serves amazing strawberry panna cotta and that same addictive bread.