Restaurant: Rich Table (Read a review)

Location: San Francisco

Why He's Amazing: Because he and his co-chef Sarah Rich combine incongruous ingredients in unexpectedly delicious ways. Case in point: headcheese with coffee mustard.

Culinary School: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)

background: Bouley (/sites/default/files/ew York); Coi, Quince (San Francisco)

Quintessential Dish: Chicken-liver mousse with pole beans and dill, topped with a pain de mie cracker. "It's a riff on the green bean casserole I had as a kid," says Evan.

Roots: He grew up in New Jersey.

On Rich Table's Design: The open kitchen sold the Riches on their restaurant space.

Cult Favorite Dish: Dried porcini mushroom doughnuts with raclette cheese sauce. They served them on-site at San Francisco's Outside Lands music festival last year; Spin magazine named them as No. 4 on their list of "The 40 Best Things We Saw at Outside Lands 2013" (ranked above Willie Nelson and the Red Hot Chili Peppers).

On the Restaurant's Concept: "We came into opening this restaurant and people would ask, 'What kind of restaurant is it?' I would say, 'I don't know, a food restaurant?' We're not a conceptual restaurant. We don't want to change world with our cooking. We don't want to change your idea about food. We just want you come in and enjoy it."