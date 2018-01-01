Food & Wine
Erica De Mane
Endive Salad with Lemon Mascarpone Dressing
Erica's Eggplant Parmesan
Figs with Honey and Champagne
Lentils with Leeks and Cotechino Sausage
Spinach-Filled Crespelle with Lemon Sauce
Stuffed Peppers with Couscous and Artichokes
Veal Piccata with Orange, Capers and Tarragon
Lasagnette Ricce with Cotechino Braising Sauce
New World Ciambotta
Saucy Chicken and Arugula Meatballs
Recipe for Luck
Pan-Fried Catfish with Salmoriglio Sauce
Ricotta Caramel Custards
Bean Salad with Fresh Salmon and Dill
Braised Chicken Pizzaiola
Braised Swordfish with Black Olives, Tomatoes and Marjoram
