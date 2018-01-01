Food & Wine
Emma Galloway
Spice-Roasted Butternut Squash with Herbed Millet and Tahini Dressing
Raspberry, Lime and Toasted Coconut Pops
Mango-Turmeric Lassi
Eggplant with Pomegranate, Millet and Mint
Blueberry, Lemon and Coconut Cake
Peach and Passion Fruit Muffins
Strawberry-Thyme Tarts
Creamy Parsnip Soup with Smoked Paprika Oil and Toasted Almonds
Raspberry-Coconut Dark Chocolate Cups
Beet-Cacao Smoothie
