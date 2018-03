Restaurant: Lazy Bear

Location: San Francisco

When David Barzelay was in law school at Georgetown University in the mid-2000s, he read food blogs in class. As an intellectual-property attorney, he used his limited free time to host big dinners. Finally, he ditched law altogether to open a ticketed restaurant, Lazy Bear. Each night he creates an incredible party for guests, using avant-garde gadgets to make his delicious modern American dishes.