Craig Stoll

Why Because he reinvigorates the culinary union of Northern California and Northern Italy.

Born 1965, New York City.

Education The Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, NY.

Experience Campton Place and Splendido, San Francisco; Da Delfina, Artimino, Tuscany, Italy.

What he learned in Italy "To understand my ingredients. If we served sheep's milk ricotta at night, I had spent the day with the cheesemaker. I'd met the sheep."

How he applies that back home "If I buy fava beans, I want to know which row they were picked from."

Favorite local spot Thep Phenom. "The best Thai food in the universe."

Pet peeve When waiters say "Enjoy."

Food vice Jolly Ranchers. "I'm trying to work them into a dessert."

Ingredient crush Farro.

Ambition To open a pizzeria, or some other Italian neighborhood joint.

About his recipe Stoll's Gnocchi with Sweet Peas, Tomatoes and Sage Brown Butter is colorful, with its bright greens and yellows, as well as eminently uncomplicated.

Won Best New Chef at: Delfina, San Francisco