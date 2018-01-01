Food & Wine
Clifford A. Wright
Veal Medallions with Fig and Almond Cream Sauce
Braised Salmon with Roasted Almonds
Herbed Meatballs with Garlicky Yogurt
Spaghetti with Ground Lamb and Spinach
Spice-Rubbed Steaks with Spinach
Veal Croquettes with Marsala
Mediterranean Pasta with Broccoli
Pan-Fried Veal Chops with Mushrooms and Cilantro
Pappardelle with Pork, Walnuts and Olives
Penne with Spoon-Dropped Baby Meatballs in Green Sauce
Spicy Linguine with Halibut and Tomato
Swiss Chard with Chickpeas and Feta
