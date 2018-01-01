Why he won Because he does miracles with seafood, preparing it with flavors from all over the world.

Born New York City; 1975.

Education California Culinary Academy, San Francisco.

Experience Fifth Floor in San Francisco; Oceana, Daniel and Jean Georges, all in New York City.

Childhood ambition "Since I was 15 years old, I've wanted to be an F&W Best New Chef."

Career turning point "As soon as I got to San Francisco, food took shape for me. I went to oyster farms and dug in the beds, I foraged for mushrooms in the woods. And I saw that instead of going out and getting wasted, people my age were having dinner parties. Fun revolved around food and wine. I loved that."

Latest achievement Mastering Ferran Adrià's trick for using alginate to give a caviarlike consistency to ingredients from apples to olive oil.

Favorite cheap eat Halal Gyro and Chicken cart on 53rd Street and Sixth Avenue in NYC. "It's open from 7:30 p.m. to 4 in the morning. I've driven from Philly just for those gyros."

Advice to future cooks "Eat! Keep eating."

WEB EXCLUSIVE! Read more of our interview with Christopher Lee