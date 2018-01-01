Christine Quinlan

Title: Deputy Editor

At Food & Wine since: 2005

Born and Raised: Near Boston

What I Do at Food & Wine: I conceive and package stories, new editorial platforms and issue themes and I write about design, equipment and trends. I work with the publishing team to develop special sections and marketing programs.

Favorite Cheap Eats: Chavella’s in Brooklyn for chicken tostadas with smoky chipotle sauce and the aguacate con queso, a traditional Mexican street sandwich with avocado and queso fresco.

How I Relax: Cooking mussels and lobsters from Westport Lobster (Westport, MA) and drinking Buzzards Bay Pilsner or Black Lager in my backyard.

Can't Live Without: Beer, bread and chocolate.

Favorite Holiday: Thanksgiving. The more traditional the food, the better—turkey, bread stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, butternut squash!